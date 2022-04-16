Real Madrid's Courtois claims Barcelona's 4-0 Clasico victory was 'a fluke'

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois insists his side's 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona was a mere fluke.

The Spanish giants were thrashed on home soil last month, with a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double and goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres putting the game beyond doubt in just 50 minutes.

Madrid are still top of La Liga, however, and the defeat was just their third in the Spanish top-flight this season.

What has been said?

Courtois believes the result was a freak incident, telling El Capitan: "It was a very bad night, but we recovered quickly, because you shouldn't have to think too much about defeats.

"I'm disappointed, of course, but I think it was clear that there is a before and after that defeat.

"If you look at our results and our performances, it was a fluke."

What next for Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti's team are still 12 points clear at the top of La Liga with seven games left to play and on course to secure the title.

In addition, they beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate in their Champions League quarter-final tie to book a place in the last four.

Los Blancos will take on Manchester City in the semi-finals of the tournament, with the first leg taking place in England on April 26.

