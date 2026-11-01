Real Madrid player ratings vs Racing Santander: Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe run riot in first-half blitz

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Real Madrid had the game wrapped up by the 36th minute at El Sardinero, as Jose Mourinho's side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Racing Santander on Sunday.

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Kylian Mbappe set the tone from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after being brought down by Matteo Prati in a contentious decision. Jude Bellingham doubled the lead ten minutes later, finishing off a fine through ball from Arda Guler, before Yan Diomande curled a superb third into the top corner from outside the box following a corner.

Madrid finished with 22 shots and 3.45 expected goals (xG), and could have won by more had Mbappe not struck the post just before the hour. The second half was largely about game management, although Racing had a penalty overturned by VAR midway through it. The hosts managed only one shot on target all afternoon.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from El Sardinero...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Thibaut Courtois (7/10): A remarkably quiet afternoon for the captain. He was called upon only once, keeping out Iker Luque's effort in the 12th minute, as the structure in front of him held firm.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10): Offered width and quality on the ball down the right, setting up two first-half chances for Guler. Kept Inigo Vicente relatively quiet for long spells, though the winger still found room to deliver a few dangerous balls.

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Ibrahima Konate (7/10): Solid without being spectacular. Racing rarely tested him in behind, and he dealt calmly with what came his way, even if Madrid did not win much in the air.

Dean Huijsen (8/10): Composed and assured alongside Konate. Brought the ball out from the back with confidence and read the game well to snuff out Racing's attempts to counter.

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Marc Cucurella (8/10): Busy at both ends of the pitch, supporting the attack while limiting Racing's threat down his flank. Gave away a few needless free-kicks in the second half, but it was another energetic display.

Midfield

Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10): Broke up play well at the base of midfield and had two efforts of his own, heading wide from a Guler corner and firing over after the break. He was let off when VAR overturned a penalty awarded against him in the 72nd minute.

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Bernardo Silva (7/10): Kept the ball moving with his usual technical security, helping Madrid control possession in the middle of the park. Drifted into the half-spaces to create overloads before being replaced in the 77th minute.

Attack

Arda Guler (9/10): Pulled the strings all afternoon. His perfectly weighted through ball set up Bellingham's goal, and he created chance after chance for his team-mates, while also forcing Julen Agirrezabala into two saves before making way in the 67th minute.

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Jude Bellingham (9/10): Everywhere. Ghosted into the box to score the second in the 21st minute, forced Agirrezabala into two saves with a header and a close-range effort, and set up Mbappe's shot that came back off the post. His late runs and link-up play were key to Madrid's first-half dominance.

Yan Diomande (8/10): Lively on the left flank and rewarded with a stunning right-footed strike into the top corner to make it 3-0 in the 36th minute. A constant menace before making way in the 85th minute.

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Kylian Mbappe (9/10): Won the penalty and converted it coolly to open the scoring. Unlucky not to add a second when he hit the post before the hour, and he created several chances for his team-mates as Madrid kept pushing.

Substitutes & Manager

Brahim Diaz (6/10): Replaced Guler for the final 23 minutes plus stoppage time. Brought fresh energy but had little to show for it beyond a late shot that was blocked.

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Eduardo Camavinga (6/10): Replaced Silva in the 77th minute and was tidy on the ball, teeing up Mbappe for a late chance.

Endrick (6/10): Came on for Diomande in the 85th minute and was lively, firing wide from distance in stoppage time before setting up a late Mbappe effort.

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Jose Mourinho (8/10): His side had the game won inside 36 minutes, with their sharp attacking play overwhelming the hosts. Madrid controlled the second half comfortably, even if they needed VAR to keep their clean sheet intact.