Real Madrid off to unlucky start in 2019 after shock defeat to Real Sociedad

Lady Luck has not been smiling on the capital club this year as they suffered a 2-0 loss at home to struggling Real Sociedad

It looks like Real Madrid’s misfortune isn’t going to change any time soon, despite their best efforts to make a success out of 2019.

Los Blancos have not had the best of results since winning the Champions League final last year, with shocks, upsets and general form contributing to a rather disappointing season so far.

After Julen Lopetegui was sacked following a 5-1 Clasico defeat to Barcelona, results did improve under Santiago Solari, with the club winning five of six La Liga games, as well as the Club World Cup.

But 2019 has not been kind to the European Champions so far, with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal last Thursday and a 2-0 loss at home to 15th-place Real Sociedad this weekend.

A first-half penalty conceded by Casemiro - the second conceded by the Brazilian in La Liga this season - gave Sociedad a great chance to go ahead from the spot and Willian Jose did not miss.

Madrid were on top for much of the rest of the first half, as well as in the second, with Lucas Vazquez striking the post just before half-time.

21 - No other La Liga team has hit the woodwork more times than Real Madrid this season in all competitions (level with Barcelona). Misfortune. pic.twitter.com/q5Gpuqy98b — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2019

It marked yet another moment of misfortune for Madrid this season, as they have hit the woodwork 21 times this season – which is equal to their rivals Barcelona for the most in La Liga this campaign.

But unlike Liga leaders Barca, Madrid have not been able to recover from that poor luck, and Sunday proved no exception, as Vazquez picked up a second yellow card for his first-ever Madrid sending off in the 61st minute, putting his side in a difficult position.

Solari had shaken things up moments before, as Isco - passed over for the start in place of the injured Gareth Bale by the teenager Vinicius Jr. - was brought off the bench.

1 - @RealSociedadEN have won a @LaLigaEN game against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since May 2004 (1-4). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/Ja8zdkmB9v — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2019

While 10-man Madrid pressed for an equaliser, they were caught on the break late, as Willian Jose turned provider, finding Ruben Pardo for a headed finish past Thibaut Courtois, which sealed the Sociedad victory.

Not only was it a vital win for Sociedad, who entered the match 15th in the table, but it was the club's first win at the Bernabeu since May 2004, while Imanol Alguacil became just the fourth manager at the club to win there.

To further muddy the waters over coach Solari’s position, no Madrid player spoke to the press in the immediate aftermath of their defeat.

Madrid will look to get their first win of 2019 midweek in the Copa del Rey against Leganes, and then return to La Liga action next Sunday away to Real Betis.