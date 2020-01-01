Real Madrid legend Casillas announces retirement after 22-year playing career

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has decided to hang up his gloves after suffering a health scare and exploring options away from the field

Iker Casillas has officially announced his retirement at the end of a 22-year playing career, with the legendary goalkeeper hanging up his gloves at the age of 39.

The World Cup winner has not taken in a competitive appearance since suffering a serious health scare in May 2019.

He recovered from a heart attack to rejoin the ranks at and was named in their squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Casillas has, however, now taken the decision to hang up his gloves as he seeks to move in a different direction away from the field.

He posted on social media: “The most important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination that it takes you.

“I think I can say, without hesitation, that this has been the right path and the dream destination. Thanks.”

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

Casillas burst onto the scene as a teenager at Real Madrid and won go on to take in 725 appearances for the Blancos – helping them to five titles and three crowns.

He also captained his country to World Cup glory in 2010 and sandwiched that success with European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012.

A move away from his homeland took him to in 2015, with a further 156 outings and two more title triumphs seen with Porto.

Casillas is now looking to take on positions off the field, having announced his decision to run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and will have many fond memories to look back on as he prepares to open a new chapter in his professional and personal life.

Recognising his efforts over the course of a stunning playing career, Real posted in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF wants to show its appreciation, admiration and love for one of the greatest legends of our club and world football.

“The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football came to our house when he was nine years old. Here our bond was formed and defended for 25 years, being forever one of our most iconic captains. Iker Casillas has earned the love of Real Madrid and is a benchmark of the values ​​that represent Real Madrid.



“Today, one of the most important footballers in our 118-year history, a player whom we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has enlarged the legend of Real Madrid with his work and exemplary behaviour both on and off the field, says goodbye as a professional player.

“With the first team he played 725 games during 16 seasons in which he won 19 titles: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, five Leagues, two King's Cups and four Spanish Super Cups.

“In Portugal, with Porto, he has achieved two Leagues, one Cup and one Super Cup. And he has been international with on 167 occasions and has won one World Cup, two Euro Cups and one U-20 World Cup.



“Iker Casillas was included five times in the FIFA FIFPro World XI and chosen five times as the best goalkeeper in the world by the IFFHS.

“His impressive sports career has been recognized with the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit and the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid.



“Iker Casillas belongs to the heart of Real Madrid and will do so forever. Real Madrid wants to convey to him and his family the affection of our club, which is the club of his life.”