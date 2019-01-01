Real Madrid lead Man Utd in race for €50m Porto defender Militao

The Blancos have a verbal agreement in place which will see them land the highly-rated Brazilian, although a former deal is yet to be put in place

Real Madrid have an agreement in place which will see them sign Brazilian defender Eder Militao from Porto over the summer, Goal understands.

The 21-year-old has become a much sought-after talent , with Manchester United among his many suitors.

Those at Old Trafford are, however, set to face further frustration in their efforts to land defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool have also held an interest in Militao, but his future appears set to play out in La Liga rather than the Premier League.

That is because Madrid have moved to put themselves in pole position.

It is understood that the Blancos have met with Militao’s representatives and have already thrashed out personal terms and the length of a potential contract in Spain.

He has a release clause in his current deal which stands at €50 million (£44m/$57m).

That trigger is only valid, though, between June 1 and July 15, with the fee raised to €75m (£66m/$85m) outside of that window.

Madrid are reluctant to overpay for Militao, but have been made aware that Porto would like a promise of more than €50m in order to sanction a deal at this stage.

Pinto de Costa, president of the Portuguese club, is looking to push the asking price up or see Real agree to pay the full asking price ahead of tying up a transfer in the summer.

Militao is keen to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and is now waiting on a green light.

Madrid, though, are eager to avoid having to stump up for a player during the winter window that would not join their ranks for several months.

Discussions are, however, set to continue and the Blancos remain at the front of the queue and are confident that a compromise which suits all parties will be reached.