Real Madrid want to finalise Mbappe signing before any other transfers or contract renewals

Real Madrid want to finalise the signing of Kylian Mbappe before any other transfers or contract renewals, GOAL can confirm.

Mbappe tried and failed to push through a move to Santiago Bernabeu last summer, with PSG rejecting multiple bids including one in excess of €200 million (£167m/$224m).

The 23-year-old has put that saga behind him to score 24 goals in 34 games this season, but his contract is still due to expire in June and Madrid are poised to try and sign him on a free transfer.

What is the situation?

GOAL understands the Liga giants are prioritising a final deal for Mbappe ahead of all other business related to the first team squad.

Should they push the transfer over the line, they will build a template for further signings and new contracts based around what they spend on the striker.

Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Mbappe to be the club's flagship signing of the summer after working tirelessly behind the scenes to secure his services over the past few years.

As it stands, there is not yet an agreement in place between Madrid and Mbappe, while PSG have indicated he could still sign a renewal, but Perez is calm about the situation and confident that terms will soon be finalised.

Who is in line for a new contract?

If Mbappe arrives at Santiago Bernabeu as expected, Madrid will then look to announce new contracts for several key players.

The club has already opened initial talks with the representatives of Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio and Luka Modric.

Militao and Vinicius are set to be handed fresh terms through to 2027, while long-time servants Asensio and Modric will also be given the chance to continue their Madrid careers.

What about Haaland?

With regards to any additional transfers, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is next on Madrid's wishlist after Mbappe.

GOAL can confirm the Blancos are already mapping out the best approach to prise him away from Westfalenstadion, but the deal will likely be a more complicated one to arrange.

Many other top European clubs have been linked with Haaland and he will likely command a huge fee due to the fact he is still under contract at BVB until 2024.

Madrid will only put more resources into winning the race for Haaland once Mbappe's arrival is confirmed.

