Real Madrid boss Ancelotti reacts to missing out on Mbappe after seeing PSG knock back €220m bid

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti claims there is "no disappointment" at Real Madrid after missing out on Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window.

The Blancos turned their attention back to a World Cup-winning forward after seeing him enter the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

A €220 million (£189m/$260m) bid for the 22-year-old was tabled prior to the latest deadline passing, but PSG refused to sanction a big-money sale as they cling to the hope that a prized asset can be tied to fresh terms.

With Madrid reportedly looking to take Mbappe as a free agent in 2022, Ancelotti told reporters: "There is no disappointment, but it is clear that he is a great player and we wish him luck. We have a very strong squad."

The Blancos already have one prolific France international on their books in the form of Karim Benzema, while Gareth Bale has rediscovered his spark since returning to Spain from a season-long loan at Tottenham.

Ancelotti brought the best out of a Wales frontman during a previous spell in charge of Madrid and is not surprised to see the 32-year-old thriving again.

He said of Bale: "He has got off to a good start and has to continue. I think he can still improve and be at his best. I have to see with all those who have played with their national teams."

While Madrid were unable to land Mbappe in the last window, they did complete deals for David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga.

The latter is considered to be one of European football's hottest prospects, with the 18-year-old midfielder catching the eye at Rennes.

He is now in line to debut against Celta Vigo on Sunday, but Ancelotti will not be rushing the teenager's development.

The Italian added on Camavinga: "He's fine, he's very excited and motivated to be here. He has trained well in the squad and of course he's available for tomorrow's game."

