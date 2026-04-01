Real Madrid are undecided about Haaland... and would prefer to sign a Liverpool striker

Real Madrid are continuing their efforts to shape their future attacking project, with reports suggesting they are looking to sign a top-class striker to lead the line for years to come.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid may be making a strong push to sign a new star striker in the summer of 2027.

It noted that Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike stands out as an attractive option for the Royal Club.

It added that the 23-year-old has firmly put himself on Real Madrid’s radar following an impressive debut season at Merseyside, during which he scored 17 goals in 42 appearances.

It continued: “As a result, his situation is being closely monitored by Real Madrid officials.”

It explained that Real Madrid’s management are also monitoring Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but are hesitant due to the transfer fee, which could reach €200 million.

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