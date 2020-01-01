Real Madrid and Cameroon made Eto'o a star - Odera

The Kenyan coach also says the Indomitable Lion owes part of his success to his great teammates during his heyday

Samuel Eto'o and Roger Milla owe their success to the national teams they respectively served, Sugar head coach Charles Odera has stated.

Although the two stars have varied success at the club levels, Odera says they were made known figures by the fact that they played for a country which boasted talent in all departments.

“Both were strikers and, in most cases, strikers take much credit when the team performs well but we should not forget the team boasted good defenders and midfielders too,” the Kenyan Premier League ( ) winning star, with Oserian FC in 2001 and 2002, told Goal .

“Cameroon also has had good coaches and they, in combination with the whole team, made Eto'o and Milla who they are. There must be teamwork for you to reach the levels the two reached.

“They served in elite Cameroon squads and that is why they are who they are.”

Odera also named another key aspect that propelled Eto'o to further success as compared to Milla and most African players in general.

“Another big thing that made Eto'o a star in big European clubs is his early days spent at 's youth academy. This period helped him fit for the future team and shaped his entire football career,” he added.

“The main reason why many African stars fail to impress at bigger European teams is that they were never nurtured in elite academies as is the case with Eto'o.

“Eto'o got his achievements rather easily compared to many of his African compatriots given how his talent was developed at a critical early age.”

On who he would pick in his select team, Odera says he will go for a formation that will accommodate both stars as it would be difficult to sideline one over the other.

“I have been a Cameroon fan since and grew up loving Milla and when Eto'o came up I naturally loved him more. On the question of who I would pick for my team, I will tell you the truth; both will be there,” the tactician added.

“I will give Eto'o more roles behind Milla as the latter will only be tasked with getting my team the needed goals.

“A 4-4-2 system will fit them both and will see them bring me results that I will desire. Both were great finishers and there is no need for fielding one and leaving the other. Both can be likened to Ronaldo.”

Odera also explained why the former Barcelona and Milan forward was better than 's legend Didier Drogba.

“Automatically Eto'o,” Odera stated when asked between the two African greats who will be his lead striker.

“If I was their coach, I will field the Cameroonian anytime. Both were hardworking but given the number of goals and career longevity, you see why Eto'oo would be my man.

“Eto'o has also been in many big clubs compared to Drogba.”

The two former African Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions are pitted against one another in the African Legends Cup of Nations Round of 16.