Reactive Peseiro now needs to get things right from the start with Nigeria

The Portuguese boss took charge of his first competitive Super Eagles game in a comeback 2-1 win over the Leone Stars in Abuja

It was third-time lucky for Jose Peseiro in the Nigeria job as the West African giants battled hard from the concession of an early Jonathan Morsay header to win 2-1.

Two friendly defeats by Mexico and Ecuador meant the Super Eagles began Africa Cup of Nations qualifying winless in their last five in all competitions. The three-time continental giants had not tasted success of any kind since January and needed a win to get indifferent and disgruntled fans back onside.

They came from behind to win, with Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen both scoring before the interlude to seal the turnaround.

Having said that, there was a regression in performance from the second-half response against Mexico and the strong 60-minute showing after falling behind a few days later in the Ecuador defeat.

Indeed, this was likely an upshot of the awful playing surface at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium that meant observers were unlikely to enjoy the game as a spectacle.

Fans’ preference would have been a strong showing and convincing result to boot against the West African visitors. Instead, they had to make do with an edgy victory that ended the team's worrying five-game slump.

The nation’s run could have been extended to six, but for Francis Uzoho who made two commendable stops either side of Jonathan Morsay’s 11th-minute header. The second save, parried onto the post, was particularly important as Iwobi was scoring at the other end less than 120 seconds later.

A mix-up with Semi Ajayi could have resulted in Amadou Bakayoko leveling on the hour but the goalkeeper’s blushes were spared. Uzoho, as it stands, has thrived under the Portuguese manager and looks to have the head start on Maduka Okoye as Nigeria’s number one.

The three games under Peseiro have shown the 62-year-old’s predisposition to make early alterations to the system or personnel, as witnessed in Thursday’s game.

Against Mexico, the erstwhile Porto boss tweaked the system from a 3-5-2 to a 4-4-2. In the defeat by Ecuador, the absence of harmony and unimaginative options on the right flank precipitated the introductions of Ola Aina and Emmanuel Dennis for Chidozie Awaziem and Sani Faisal respectively.

There were varying upswings in performance following the aforementioned tweaks and Peseiro continued that trend against the Leone Stars, introducing Peter Etebo for Umar Sadiq at the interlude.

Switching to a 4-3-3 was par for the course owing to the ease with which the visitors played through the Super Eagles whose midfield pairing of Iwobi and Joe Aribo was an accident waiting to happen.

Etebo’s booking four minutes into his introduction meant he walked a tightrope for the remainder of the game, but it also put the Everton man and Rangers star in more comfortable positions fulfilling more natural roles after the break.

Nevertheless, Peseiro appeared to double down in his post-match duties, believing that the utilisation of Iwobi and Aribo in tandem was the best course of action from the off. If you looked closely enough, the coach’s nose probably grew longer after this assertion.

Having said that, you understand why the former Sporting Braga boss continued without a natural holding midfielder in his XI, or, to put it better, a body in defensive midfield.

Wilfred Ndidi’s absence has left big shoes to fill and the lack of any player of comparable quality to the Leicester City anchorman is jarring.

Potential replacements in Etebo and Frank Onyeka — capable of deputising in that position despite being more accustomed to box-to-box midfield duties — had played 27 competitive minutes combined since March with the Brentford man is without match action since Nigeria’s World Cup Playoff games with Ghana.

Bonke Innocent, perhaps the natural option to simply sit and protect, got injured in the Mexico defeat last week and has not played since.

As Nigerians are now growing accustomed, Peseiro was yet again not averse to remodelling his team having recognised chinks in the side. Sceptics, though, will question why he is failing to get things right from the start.

The Super Eagles under the Portuguese trainer are a work in progress, and even he has repeated this in multiple interviews.

“We created a lot of scoring chances, we could have won with a bigger margin, but the team needs more time and we must work,” Peseiro admitted after his first win as Nigeria boss.

It has been a slow burner start as manager and players become acquainted, and it can only get better with time. Tick-tock, tick-tock.