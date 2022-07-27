RB Salzburg vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Reds are a game away from their FA Community Shield tie against Manchester City...

Liverpool are facing Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg amid their ongoing pre-season, with the friendly to take place at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg, on Wednesday evening.

A strong performance against RB Leipzig where Mohamed Salah's first half goal was followed by four strikes by Darwin Nunez inside the next half to silence his critics is everything that Jurgen Klopp would want his men to build on ahead of Saturday's Community Shield tie against Manchester City.

Whereas, in between the Austrian Bundesliga, Matthias Jaissle's side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Austria Wien.

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game: RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Date: July 27, 2022 Kick-off: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom or the United States, but it is available to watch and stream online through LFCTV GO.

TV channel Online stream N/A LFCTV, LFCTV GO

See here for live football on UK TV this week.

RB Salzburg squad & team news

Salzburg began their season with injuries to defender Kamil Piatkowski and midfielder Justin Omoregie. The midfield pair of Samson Tijani and Ousmane Diakite are also yet to recover from a broken leg and a cruciate ligament rupture respectively.

Thirty-six-year-old Andreas Ulmer is the captain of the team playing at left-back. Despite interest from Manchester United, Benjamin Sesko is expected to start up front.

Possible RB Leipzig XI: Kohn; Van der Brempt, Solet, Wober, Ulmer; Sucic, Siewald, Capaldo; Fernando; Sesko, Adamu.

Position Players Goalkeepers Mantl, Kohn, Walke, Stejskal Defenders Van der Brempt, Okoh, Piatkowski, Vallci, Baidoo, Ulmer, Solet, Pavlovic, Wober, Dedic, Bernardo Midfielders Capaldo, Kameri, Bernede, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Diambou, Sucic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Tijani Forwards Adamu, Fernando, Koita, Simic, Sesko, Okafor

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool continue to play their club friendlies without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Joe Gomez looked fit coming off the bench in the Leipzig win.

With Caoimhin Kelleher absent, Adrian is set to continue in between the sticks for now, although Klopp is looking forward to Alisson's availability the goal for the Community Shield.

After the spectacular four-goal haul in the last game, Darwin Nunez should be handed a start. Naby Keita will look forward for a reunion against his former club.

Possible Liverpool XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.