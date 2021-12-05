RB Leipzig have sacked American head coach Jesse Marsch in the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin.

Marsch was initially chosen to replace Julian Nagelsmann in the Red Bull Arena hot seat following the German's switch to Bayern Munich, having earned his coaching stripes at Leipzig's sister club Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

The 48-year-old has now been relieved of his duties after just three months in the role following a disastrous start to the season.

What has been said?

A 2-1 loss to Union Berlin on Friday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Marsch, whose assistant Achim Beierlorzer will now take charge of the first team until a permanent replacement can be found.

"RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways," an official statement on Leipzig's website read.

"The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

"Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City. A successor for Marsch will be announced in the near future."

Marsch's reaction

Marsch has offered a final parting message to Leipzig supporters following his dismissal, admitting that he failed to achieve his short-term goals.

"I am very grateful to be part of the Red Bull family and to have been given this opportunity," he said. "Up until the very end, I remained hopeful that after a troubled start to the season and inconsistent performances, we would find more cohesion and stability as a group and turn our fortunes around.

"Unfortunately, we didn't manage to do that – after a discussion with [Leipzig CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, we came to the joint decision to make a change in the coaching position.

"I keep only positive thoughts in my mind and wish for the club, the team, the staff and all the fans that RB Leipzig finds its way back to its old strengths very quickly and, given the quality in the team and in the club, I am sure that the club will achieve its goals."

Mintzlaff added: "It was not easy for us to part company with Jesse Marsch, because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach.

"Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved.

"I would like to thank Jesse for the work he has done and wish him all the best, both personally and professionally."

Marsch's record at Leipzig

Marsch was at the helm for 23 games across all competitions for Leipzig, but he only managed to record nine wins alongside 10 defeats and four draws.

14 of those games came in the Bundesliga, where the team has slipped to 11th in the table and 13 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Marsch was also unable to guide Leipzig to the Champions League knockout phase, winning just one of his five group stage games.

