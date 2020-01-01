'Find your humanity' - Rashford urges UK government to 'do whatever it takes' to continue free meals

The Man Utd striker has been heavily involved in children's nutrition during football's hiatus, helping feed millions of disadvantaged youths

star Marcus Rashford has written to the House of Commons urging Members of Parliament to continue a free meal scheme for vulnerable youngsters.

With schools closing across the United Kingdom in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government devised a scheme to protect children and teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds and who claim free meals during term time.

Eligible households have received vouchers worth £15 on a weekly basis to spend at supermarkets and lessen the financial toll of the pandemic.

More teams

Rashford has spent the lockdown aiding charitable foundations, in particular the FareShare organisation which, thanks to the striker's support, has been able to provide three million meals to beneficiaries over the last three months.

Now he has urged the government to continue to back its voucher scheme throughout the summer holiday period of the school calendar.