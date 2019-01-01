Rasheedat Ajibade on target as Avaldsnes edge Sandviken in five-goal thriller

The Nigerian forward gave Lena Tyriberget's side the opener as they returned to winning ways in a Norwegian top-flight encounter

Rasheedat Ajibade was on target as she led Avaldsnes to a 3-2 win over Sandviken in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.

The international, who last scored in her side's 3-0 win over Fart on September 7, netted her first brace since arriving in Norway in December 2018.

Having bowed 2-1 to Lillestrøm last week, Lena Tyriberget's ladies were seeking a victory and they held their nerve to edge their hopeful visitors in a five-goal thriller.

After being goalless at half-time, the 21-year-old only required four minutes into the second half to lift the spirit of the home fans as she opened the scoring at the Avaldsnes Idrettssenter.

However, Camilla Ervik levelled for the visitors in the 57th minute but Giovana Olivera's brace guaranteed the hosts' victory over the third-placed side despite Keyana Cordner's late strike.

Ajibade, who played from the start to the finish in the encounter, has now scored five goals in 19 appearances for Avaldsnes this term.

The win keeps Avaldsnes in fifth position on the Norwegian log with 33 points from 20 games this season.

They will visit Ajara Nchout and Champions League hopefuls Valerenga in their next league fixture on Saturday, November 2.

