Rasheedat Ajibade: Nigeria striker scores in Avaldsnes defeat

The Nigeria young sensation was on target in her side's first defeat in seven successive games, against Klepp

Rasheedat Ajibade scored Avaldsnes' only goal as her Norwegian side suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Klepp on Saturday.

The struggling hosts were aiming to build on their 0-0 draw at Stabeak last week but their ambitions were crushed in front of their home fans by the high-flying visitors.

For Ajibade, the FC Robo product was hoping to help her side improve their fortunes in the Toppserien this season.

The visitors stunned Lena Tyriberget's ladies as goals from Tameka Butt and Marie Andresen saw them trail 2-0 at half time.

After the restart, the international attempted to spearhead the home side's comeback when she pulled one back in the 66th minute.

Article continues below

However, Hanne Kogstad scored a minute later to ensure a winning return for Oliver Harder's side and compounded the woes of relegation-threatened Alvadsnes.

Ajibade, who joined the Avaldsnes Idrettssenter outfit, lasted the duration and has now scored two goals in 11 league outings.

The home loss leaves Avaldsnes in the 10th position with 12 points from 12 games, and they will take on Ajara Nchout's Valerenga in a Norwegian Women's Cup tie on Wednesday.