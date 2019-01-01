Rapinoe & Bronze lead Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year nominees after Women's World Cup exploits

The nominations are heavily influenced by this summer's Women's World Cup, with four of the USWNT up for the award

Megan Rapinoe leads the list of nominees for this year's Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year award, following an eventful summer on and off the pitch that ended with her becoming a two-time World Cup winner.

The USWNT forward grabbed headlines for her feud with Donald Trump, as well as her digs at FIFA's scheduling and U.S. Soccer as part of the team's equal pay dispute, but she also collected the tournament's Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards as well as a winners' medal.

Three of her national team-mates join her on the shortlist, with midfielders Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle - who won the Bronze Ball - and forward Alex Morgan, who collected the Silver Boot, also nominated.

Ertz was key to Jill Ellis - who has been nominated for the coach's equivalent of the award - leading the USA to back-to-back World Cup wins, while Lavelle was the tournament's break-out star, playing a key role in the semi-final win over before scoring against the in the final.

Morgan's performances were more than her goals, five of which came in the opening 13-0 win over , with her providing three assists to edge out Ellen White in the scoring charts.

White collected the Bronze Boot for her six goals for England, and also makes the shortlist for her efforts. The striker struggled with injuries at club level, but still scored six goals in seven starts for Birmingham as she regained fitness towards the end of the season, earning herself a move to .

England team-mate Lucy Bronze is also nominated, having shone in to win the tournament's Silver Ball. Her performance against Norway in the quarter-finals was particularly eye-catching, including an assist and a stunning goal, as she continued the form that helped her win the treble with last season.

The French club won the league, cup and UEFA Women's this year, so it's no surprise that Bronze isn't their only representative on the list.

Defender Wendie Renard and midfielder Amandine Henry join the England full-back, despite crashing out in the quarter-finals of this summer's World Cup with France.

Renard still scored three goals in three games and impressed many with her dominant displays at the heart of the defence, while Henry cemented her status as one of the best in the world in her position with energetic and commanding performances - even starring in the defeat to the USA in the last eight.

Sam Kerr bagged her first World Cup goals this summer, scoring five before 's last-16 defeat to Norway, and her successes at club level help elevate her onto the list.

Kerr's 17 goals in 13 games helped Perth Glory finish second in the W-League last season, and she is currently firing Chicago Red Stars up the NWSL standings with 11 goals in as many games so far this year.

Vivianne Miedema's inclusion is no surprise, after her 22 goals and 10 assists led to their first FA Women's title since 2012. The striker, who only turned 23 earlier this month, also became the Netherlands' all-time top-scorer while helping her nation to the World Cup final.

Norwegian pair Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg complete the list, with the former having shone in France as Norway reached the last eight while the latter sat out the tournament due to disagreements with the treatment and valuation of women's football in her homeland.

Hegerberg, who won the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or, more than merits her nomination though, having won the treble with Lyon this season, scoring 20 goals in 20 league games and seven in nine in Europe.

Article continues below

Hansen also enjoyed a great season at club level, scoring eight times and providing an incredible 25 assists in 22 games as won the Frauen- title. She also helped them complete a double with victory in the cup before sealing a move to with .

FIFA will reveal the three finalists at an unspecified later date, while the winner will be presented at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Milan on September 23.

Nominees in full

Lucy Bronze (Lyon/England), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg/Norway), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway), Amandine Henry (Lyon/France), Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/Australia), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France), Ellen White (Birmingham/England).