Rapinoe, Bronze and Hegerberg lead nominees for 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or

The 20-name list was revealed by France Football on Monday, including a whole host of the USWNT's World Cup winners and Lyon's treble-winners

Megan Rapinoe and Lucy Bronze lead the nominees for the 2019 Women’s Ballon d’Or, with the full 20-name list having been revealed by Football.

The pair fought it out as two of the three finalists for FIFA’s The Best Women’s Player award in September, alongisde Alex Morgan, with Rapinoe claiming the trophy after grabbing all the headlines at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Bronze collected the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year accolade a month earlier, with her and the American now seen as front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded for just the second time on December 2 in Paris.

Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural edition last year and is on the list of nominees again, but her treble-winning achievements for have been overlooked so far this year when it has come to individual awards, with her having not competed at the World Cup.

’s Pernille Harder, top-scorer in the UEFA Women’s last season and the 2018 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, is another absentee from this summer’s tournament who is on the list, her achievements in winning the German league and cup recognised despite ’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Joining Rapinoe and Morgan from the World Cup-winning USWNT are Rose Lavelle and Tobin Heath. The former picked up the Bronze Ball award at the tournament, her performance in the semi-finals against and her goal in the final the stand-out moments, while Heath was a key player throughout with her contributions down the right wing.

Runners-up the are represented by three players, with Vivianne Miedema, Sari van Veenendaal and Lieke Martens all nominated. The former two were both part of the team that won their first league title in seven years in 2019, Miedema top-scoring in the FA Women's in the process. Martens, meanwhile, helped her side to the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The summer's Bronze Boot winner, Ellen White, is included after scoring six goals as England reached the semi-finals, while all of Nilla Fischer, Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson have a place on the list after beating White and the rest of the Lionesses to the Bronze medal in France.

Fischer picked up both the German league and cup before that with Wolfsburg, while Asllani returned to her best form in at Linkoping and Jakobsson continued her goal-scoring ways with in France.

Four more of Lyon's treble-winners join Bronze and Hegerberg, with Dzsenifer Marozsan, Amandine Henry, Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard all nominated. The latter three were part of the French side that reached the quarter-finals at their home World Cup, only to lose to the eventual champions. Marozsan also crashed out in the last eight with , albeit after barely featuring for her country having broken her toe in the group stages.

Finally, Stateside pair Sam Kerr and Marta complete the 20-name list. Marta became the all-time World Cup top-scorer this summer by netting twice for , while Kerr bagged her first goals at the tournament - five, to be exact, in just four games.

That form is representative of Kerr's last 12 months, with her having just picked up a third consecutive Golden Boot in the National Women's Soccer League with the Chicago Red Stars, scoring 18 goals in 21 games this year. Her 19th of the season came on Sunday and fired the Red Stars into the NWSL Championship final.

Full list of nominees: