Raphael Dwamena: Vejle Boldklub sign Ghana and Levante striker

The former FC Zurich ace is set to spend the 2020-21 campaign in Denmark

The attacker has joined Danish side Vejle BoldKlub, the club has announced.

He joins the Superliga fold on loan from Spanish outfit .

The 24-year-old will be hoping to re-launch his career after a challenging 2019-20 season which was cut short by a health condition.

"Vejle Boldklub has today signed a contract with the 24-year-old Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, who comes to Norreskoven from Levante in the Spanish La Liga," the Super Liga side announced on their official website on Thursday.

The former FC Zurich forward has been handed the No.8 jersey at his new club.

"I have been shown a project that has already proved strong in just a few years. That project and the club's big mission to ensure survival in the I will and can contribute to," Dwamena said, as reported by Vejle.

"I come to the club in good physical condition and look forward to getting to know my new teammates.

"I want to show the club's fans that I come with a clear ambition to make a difference and make an impression.

"At the same time, during my first visit, I experienced a beautiful city, where the surroundings must be some of the most beautiful in this country. I look forward to giving my best and all for the club."

The striker's 2019-20 term was certainly a tough term for Dwamena as his campaign was cut short after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

He was out on loan at Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza.

"Raphael Dwamena is a physically strong striker who has both speed and good technique. He is a player we believe can help ensure a good season in the Super League," Vejle technical manager Jacob Kruger said.

"Raphael will be a great addition to our offensive line. He joins the club after a successful rehabilitation and is ready to bid on the same.

"The necessary time has been spent to ensure that the player is fit for the fight."

Dwamena made nine league appearances and scored twice for Zaragoza before being rocked by the season-ending challenge.