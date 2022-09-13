Rangers vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Rangers against Napoli on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Napoli will be looking to make it two wins in as many Champions League games as they travel to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday as the fixture got postponed from Tuesday. The Italians got the better of Liverpool 4-1 while Rangers took a 4-0 beating from Ajax last week.

The 4-0 Scottish Premiership loss to Celtic in the Glasgow derby in the previous tie also doesn't make things easier for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men who did however get the weekend off on account of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the other hand, Luciano Spalletti's side have been brewing on some fine form coming into the tie on the back of a win over Spezia in Serie A following the spectacular Liverpool win in Naples.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Rangers vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Game: Rangers vs Napoli Date: September 14, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 15) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

How to watch Rangers vs Napoli on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 4 are showing the game between Rangers and Napoli in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.