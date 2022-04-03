Rangers vs Celtic Old Firm clash delayed as broken glass removed from inside Joe Hart's box

Old Firm derby dates between Rangers and Celtic are always feisty affairs, with the latest instalment of that rivalry proving to be no different as the second half of a heated encounter had to be delayed after a broken bottle was thrown into the penalty area of Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The Gers found themselves trailing at the interval against old adversaries, with an early opener from Aaron Ramsey cancelled out by efforts from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

With emotions running high, the restart in Glasgow had to be pushed back slightly after former Manchester City and England shot-stopper Hart made the match officials and stewards aware of an unwanted presence in his box.

Watch: Broken bottle in Hart's area during Old Firm derby

The start to the second-half at Ibrox was delayed due to a glass bottle being thrown onto the pitch 👇 pic.twitter.com/cffhNf6p1u — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022

More to follow...