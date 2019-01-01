Ramson Madu believes Heartland will be happy to remain in the NPFL

The Naze Millionaires gaffer has downplayed their impressive start to the season as it is their resolve to maintain their top-flight stay

Heartland head coach, Ramson Madu claims that the Naze Millionaires would be content with keeping their place in the top-flight at the end of the season.

The Naze Millionaires have won three games on the bounce after their opening day loss to Kano Pillars which put them firmly in charge of Group B with nine points from four games ahead of other established clubs like Akwa United, Plateau United and even Kano Pillars but Madu refused to be carried away by their good start.

He said they will remain modest about their target for the season and that judging by the way they finished the NPFL campaign last season where they were only saved the embarrassment of demotion to the lower league as a result of the landmark decision it was just normal for them to only aspire to keep their place among the elite division next season.

“Heartland is not thinking about the league but to be comfortable and avoid relegation,” Madu told Goal.

“It doesn’t mean that we are going to stop what we are doing but we must put it at the back of our mind that our immediate target is to finish well in the league table and that if we are able to go beyond that, we are going to take it also. We are not going to put ourselves under any form of pressure and our players have been told to play with the freeness of minds.

“We have about eight teams going on relegation and we must be serious in this abridged league because any mistake can prove vital at the end of the season. We will try to continue to talk to the players so that they don't think that we have arrived when we still have a lot to work on.”