Ramadan Sobhi rejoins Al Ahly on loan from Huddersfield Town

The Red Devils have completed procedures to bring the 21-year-old winger back to Cairo, two years after he departed for England

Al Ahly have confirmed the loan signing of Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi, in a deal that runs through till the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The deal was confirmed on Friday afternoon, putting an end to several speculations regarding the future of the 21-year-old with the Terriers, with his manager having earlier rule out an early move.

Since joining the English top-flight side from Stoke City in a £5.7 million move in the summer, Sobhi has struggled to secure a first-team spot in David Wagner’s squad playing a meagre 75-minute in four substitute appearances.

The deal that takes him back to the Cairo International Stadium outfit retains an option to be extended by "both parties".

The Egypt international has underwhelmed greatly since leaving the Egyptian champions for Stoke in July 2016. For the Potters, he made 41 Premier League outings with two goals to his name.

He will hope for an improved form so as to force a return to the big stage English football affords. For the mean time, however, his arrival is expected to boost Martin Lasarte’s squad who are seventh in the Egyptian Premier League log with 23 points from 11 matches – 12 points adrift of leaders Zamalek who have played three games more.

 

 

