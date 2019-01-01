Rain-interrupted NPFL clash between Kano Pillars and Enyimba to continue on Friday morning
Shengolpixs
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) tie between Kano Pillars and Enyimba, which was disrupted by a heavy downpour on Thursday night, will be completed on Friday morning.
The score was 0-0 in first-half stoppage time Agege Stadium, Lagos, when heavy rain forced the postponement of the fixture.
It was the last game of the Matchday two of the ongoing NPFL playoffs in Lagos, with Akwa United beating FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 and Lobi Stars losing to Enugu Rangers by the same score in the two earlier games played at the same stadium.
A short message from the League Management Company (LMC)’s media office indicated that: “The match will resume by 9 am tomorrow (Friday) after it was rained out.”