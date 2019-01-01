Rachid Ghezzal nominated for Leicester City's Goal of the Month prize

The Algeria international is set to reap reward for his strike against Newport County last month at Rodney Parade

Rachid Ghezzal’s strike against Newport County in the FA Cup has been nominated for Leicester City's Goal of the Month prize for January.

The 26-year-old scored to level for Claude Puel’s men before losing 2-1 to the League Two side as they bowed out of the competition in the third round.

The winger latched home into the top corner from outside the box to register his third goal for the Foxes since joining from Monaco last summer.

Ghezzal will slug it out with teammates Jamie Vardy, Demarai Gray, Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire to clinch the individual award.

🇦 Vardy

🇧 Ghezzal

🇨 Gray

🇩 Morgan

🇪 Maguire



Pick your #lcfc Goal of the Month for January 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 6, 2019

The former Lyon winger has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the King Power Stadium outfit this season.

He will hope to add to his three goals when Leicester visit Wembley to take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League game.