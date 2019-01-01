Rachid Alioui’s: Super-sub powers Angers past Max Gradel’s Toulouse
The forward put up a man-of-the-match performance to hand the Black and Whites maximum points at Stadium de Toulouse.
Following his sensational second-half treble against Saint-Etienne, Casimir Ninga was handed his first start by Stephane Moulin.
The Chad international almost put his team ahead in the 37th but he was denied by Gen Shoji’s last-ditch challenge after rounding goalkeeper Bapiste Reynet.
However, the right moment beckoned when Alioui replaced injured Cameroon forward in the 62nd minute.
Two minutes from full time, he drove home a superb free-kick that left Baptiste Reynet with no chance.
Before completing his double after profiting from Ninga’s assist, Guinea’s Issiaga Sylla had his goal overruled for a foul.
Sylla was on parade from start to finish for Toulouse, while Max Gradel replaced Quentin Boisgard in the 67th minute.
Thanks to this triumph, Angers are second in Ligue 1 with 15 points from seven games. They welcome Amiens SC to Stade Raymond Kopa on Saturday.