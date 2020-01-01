Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba help ALG Spor to maiden Turkish Kadınlar Ligi title

The South Africans were in impressive form as their Turkish top-flight club were declared champions for the 2019-20 season

Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba made history with ALG Spor as their side won the Turkish Kadinlar Ligi title for the first time.

The South African duo joined the Turkish giants in 2019 following their brief but successful season spell with Belarusian side Minsk, where they won two titles and debuted in the .

Having ended the 2018-19 season as runners-up, Mehmet Karayılan's ladies surpassed that feat, gaining 43 points from 15 games to stay on top before the coronavirus suspension in March.

They were followed by last season's winners in second with 42 points and Konak Belediyespor in third with 37 points.

With the league's cancellation, ALG Spor were confirmed champions of the Turkish women's top-flight due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The development also means ALG will be the sole representative of in the Uefa Women's Champions League for the 2020-21 season.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the TUT ladies products were huge bargains for ALG as they became regular features in Karayılan's team.

Sebati was an outstanding figure as she made three assists in 11 matches for ALG, and was included in the Team of the Week twice.

For Madiba, she put up a fine showing, scoring 12 goals and provided seven assists in 14 outings, including being named Player of the Week thrice and was on the Team of the Week six times.

The title feat sees the Banyana Banyana stars celebrate their second domestic title in Europe after their successes with Minsk in 2019.

If they stay put at ALG, Sebati and Madiba will hope to excel in their second campaign in the European competition after 2019 outing.