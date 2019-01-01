Racheal Kundananji and Charity Reuben enjoy winning debut for BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan

The Zambian and Nigerian began lives with the Kazakhstan queens on a winning note, against Okzhetpes on Friday

Racheal Kundananji and Charity Reuben made their debut for BIIK Kazygurt in a 6-0 triumph over Okzhetpes in a Kazakhstan women's football championship game.

Kundananji joined the Kazakhstan champions from Zambian side Indeni Roses in February and made a fine start on Friday, scoring the opening goal and providing two assists on Friday.

Teammate and Nigerian Reuben, who left Bayelsa Queens for the European side, was a second-half substitute and assisted the fifth goal of the game.

While the two players making a winning debut in Europe, Kazygurt have now won three successive league games with nine points on the table.

They will face Okzhetpes in the reserve fixture at the Stadion Namys in Shymkent on Sunday, and the African duo will be eager to build on their good start.