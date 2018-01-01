'Rabiot is no longer with the team' - Tuchel confirms Barcelona target's PSG omission

The 23-year-old has been suspended from first-team action by the club, which the German boss has reluctantly supported

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has accepted the club's decision to drop Adrien Rabiot indefinitely after the midfielder requested a transfer.

The France international's current deal at the Parc Des Princes is set to expire at the end of the current season, with Barcelona reportedly closing in on his signature.

Parisian sporting director Antero Henrique recently stated that Rabiot had expressed his desire to leave and he has been dropped from the first-team as a result.

Tuchel has now publicly addressed the situation, revealing that he completely understands the club's decision, but still admires Rabiot as a player.

"It's a decision of the club that Adrien is not with the team," he told Goal. "I understand and respect this decision, now we're going to wait.

"I've said a lot of times I love the player, but the situation has been going on for a long time, that's how it is ... The club made this decision and I have to respect it."

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal had also been monitoring Rabiot's situation, but Barcelona now reportedly have an agreement in place to sign him next summer.

The PSG outcast has featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches for the French champions so far this season, contributing two goals, but it now looks unlikely that he will play any further part in the club's bid for silverware on domestic and European fronts.

Tuchel spoke after watching his team secure a Coupe De Ligue round of 16 win away against US Orleans on Tuesday, with Edinson Cavani and Moussa grabbing the goals for the visitors.

The 45-year-old head coach was not pleased with the overall display but was happy that they managed to continue their defence of the trophy unscathed.

"We did not expect to suffer as much but we knew it was possible," Tuchel added. "We made a mistake, we took a goal and after that it's complicated."

"There were many obstacles to overcome today I am very happy that we have been serious only the last 8 minutes that I did not like, I would have liked us to keep the ball and we can finish this match quietly."

PSG are due to face Manchester United in the Champions League knockout phase in February and Tuchel concluded by refusing to be drawn on whether Jose Mourinho's recent departure from Old Trafford will affect the final outcome, as he stated: "Today was the League Cup, there are many things to come by February I do not have an opinion on the departure of José Mourinho."