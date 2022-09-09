Chelsea and Arsenal legends Didier Drogba and Nwankwo Kanu have led former and current African players across the world to pay their last respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
Elizabeth II, who was the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral at the age of 96, after ruling for 70 years.
According to family members, the Queen, who took up the mantle in 1952, passed away peacefully at her Scottish estate on Thursday.
On Thursday, Europa Conference League matches involving Arsenal and Manchester United observed a minute of silence in honour of the Queen.
Her demise has led to former African players led by ex-Ivory Coast captain Drogba, who enjoyed an amazing career with the Blues in the Premier League, to remember her as per the Tweets sampled below.
Didier Drogba
Saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) September 8, 2022
Condolences to the Royal Family 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WDsqte2KzL
Nwankwo Kanu
RIP Queen Elizabeth 🙏🏽 🕊 pic.twitter.com/AHKvtNZwR4— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) September 8, 2022
Victor Moses
RIP Her Majesty The Queen ❤️— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) September 8, 2022
The end of an era 😢 pic.twitter.com/hp4de3Pzk1
Alex Iwobi
