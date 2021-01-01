Rival Watch: All you need to know about Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan's friendly fixtures

GOAL tells you how India's rivals are preparing before the crucial World Cup qualifiers...

The Indian national team have already flown to Qatar to play their remaining matches of the World Cup Qualifiers 2022. They resume their campaign against Qatar on June 3, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively.

The Blue Tigers have already hit the training ground in the host country as the qualifiers loom large.

What is Bangladesh's friendly schedule?

Bangladesh were supposed to get some competitive minutes under their belt but their trip to Saudi Arabia has been postponed in the eleventh hour as Bangladesh Football Federation is yet to receive the quarantine exemption letter from Saudi authorities.

If the team does not leave by Tuesday, then coach Jamie Day might directly fly to Qatar to take part in the competition.

What is Afghanistan's friendly schedule?

Afghanistan are set to play Indonesia and Singapore on Tuesday and Saturday respectively in two friendly matches as part of their preparations. Both the matches will take place in Dubai at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence.

What is Qatar's friendly schedule?

Felix Sanchez, coach of Qatar, have named 27 players for the upcoming qualifiers including Almoez Ali and Akram Afif. The team started to train on May 18 in Doha. In March, Qatar played three friendlies, where they won over Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and drew against Ireland.

India are currently fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. While the team does not stand a chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers, they still have a lot to play for in the remaining three fixtures. If India can finish at least in the third position then they will qualify directly for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

If India finish fourth then also they can qualify for the Asian Cup qualifying third round if they finish amongst the four best fourth-placed teams across all groups. The remaining four fourth-placed teams will advance to the Asian Cup qualifying play-off round.