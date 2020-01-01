Pyramids 0 Enugu Rangers 1: George hands Flying Antelopes shock away win

Fuelled by an impressive display in Cairo, Salisu Yusuf’s men ended the Egyptians’ juggernaut courtesy of a second-half effort

Pyramids’ unbeaten run has come to an end after losing 1-0 to Enugu in Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup game.

Going into the game, the Egyptians have won all four group fixtures to reach the tournament’s last eight, however, they were undone by Ifeanyi George’s second-half strike.

The first chance fell to Pyramids but John Antwi’s header off Mohamed Sharaf’s freekick struck the woodwork.

The Nigerians fluffed a glorious chance to score in the 41st minute, as Emmanuel Madu crashed the ball against the upright with just the goalkeeper to beat after intercepting a short back pass by a defender.

After several misses by the Egyptians, Salisu Yusuf’s team found the sumptuous moment through George.

GOOOOAAAL | Ifeanyi George scores a goal for Rangers Int. FC. Pyramids FC - Rangers Int. FC 0-1 #TotalCAFCC #PFCRFC pic.twitter.com/qwQMLT6q0P — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 26, 2020

Darting into a fine pass from Isaac Loute, he slamming the ball past goalkeeper Mahdy Soliman to silence the home fans.

The results revived the Nigerians’ qualification hopes as they welcome Al Masry to the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on February.