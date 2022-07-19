Puskas contender?! French forward Rodelin scores outrageous goal for Switzerland club Servette

Just five minutes into the first game of the season, the winger blasted his side into the lead with an excellent strike

Servette forward Ronny Rodelin fired his side to victory in sensational style as he blasted in the winning goal in their first Swiss Super League game of the season. The Frenchman could be a contender to win the Puskas Award this year as he sent the ball sailing into the net from distance.

It was a stunning start to the game and the season for Servette as the ball was nodded into the 32-year-old's path and he smashed it first time from the right wing in the opening five minutes of the match.

Watch Rodelin's incredible goal

Rodelin gave St. Gallen goalkeeper no chance of stopping the shot as he sent it high over the goalkeeper and straight into the net.

The goal came just five minutes into the game and was enough to secure the victory as Servette went on to win 1-0.

Rodelin's magnificent goal could be named on the shortlist for this year's Puskas Award as it will go down as one of the finest strikes of the season.

Rodelin joined Servette from Guingamp in July 2021 and went on to make 37 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in Switzerland, scoring five goals along the way.