Pulisic tests positive for Covid-19 and USMNT star will miss Chelsea's derby with Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Christian Pulisic has tested positive for Covid-19, with the United States international set to sit out the Blues' derby date with Arsenal as a result.

The Champions League title holders are due at Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League meeting with London neighbours.

Pulisic, who opened his goal account for the season in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out, will play no part against Mikel Arteta's side as he must serve a period of self-isolation.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has told reporters when asked for an update on his plans, with Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante in contention to figure: "Christian has unfortunately had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols.

"He's not been training and is not available for the game.

"Hakim and N'Golo both trained yesterday [Thursday] so we need to have more physical intense session tomorrow and decide tomorrow. Right now, it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."