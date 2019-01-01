Pulisic feeling the pressure of being American in Europe as he struggles for Chelsea spark

The United States international is held in high regard, but he admits the weight of expectation at home and abroad can weigh heavy on him at times

Christian Pulisic admits the pressure of being a top American player in Europe weighs heavy on him at times, with the star still searching for a spark at .

The 21-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge over the summer with a blossoming reputation established at giants .

Big things were expected of him in , but he is yet to find the consistency which saw many bill him as the natural successor to Eden Hazard’s playmaking post in west London.

Pulisic concedes that he can find expectation difficult to handle at times, with so much demanded of him at a stage of his career in which most players are given greater freedom and avoid the spotlight.

He told the Players’ Tribune: “It makes you feel really good at the beginning to be honest, you feel great, you see all these things, people talking about you on social media; 'wow this kid is great, he's special, he's playing, he's scoring goals at 17 or 18 years old for his national team, he's playing for Dortmund in Europe'.

“You feel really great and then it's more just pressure you feel like all the stuff is kind of hitting you, and you start being expected to do all of these things.

“This generation can be tough, for young players especially, having people talk about you, having constant pressure on your back.

“Especially as Americans, we haven't had a lot of top international talents throughout our years. If you're not able to tune it out then it can be a weight on your shoulders.

“I think there are obstacles, I think not a lot of American players have really proved themselves in Europe and I think when you're an American player and you're trying to prove yourself amongst all these European guys or international guys that are top players who have played in these big competitions, not a whole lot of Americans have been there, it can be tough.”

Pulisic has taken in just seven appearances for Chelsea this season and is without a Premier League start since August 31.

He is still waiting on a first competitive goal and has already aired his frustration over a lack of opportunities in Frank Lampard’s new-look side.

Plenty are backing him to come good, though, and the talented playmaker is grateful for the chances in senior football that he has been given across his career to date.

He added: “If you can play, you can play and that’s why Dortmund was amazing for me, the coach always trusted me. But you've got to prove yourself maybe that extra mile.

“I have to prove myself no matter what age I am.

“I don't feel like I'm some wonder boy anymore, I've been around and I think I've earned that respect at least and I'm in a new chapter and I'm going to prove myself.”

Pulisic will be hoping to play some part for Chelsea on Saturday when they return to domestic action with a home date against Newcastle.