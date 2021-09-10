South African top-flight action resumes on Saturday and Sunday with six games taking place

After the international break, PSL football returns this weekend with Matchday 3 action in the South African top-flight, with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in action.

With AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants participating in Caf inter-club competitions, their respective league fixtures against SuperSport United and Cape Town City have been postponed to next week.

The table is yet to take shape as only two league matches have been played so far and Chiefs, Pirates as well as Sundowns are yet to lose.

Interestingly, no team has a 100 percent winning record as all 16 PSL sides have dropped points after just two rounds of games.

How to watch PSL matches this weekend

SuperSport TV has so far confirmed they will broadcast four matches on two of their channels.

Live broadcast schedules for the other two games are yet to be updated on SuperSport’s TV guide, and we will provide an update as soon as they are available.

Matches will also be live-streamed on the Dstv app.

Chiefs and Sundowns have confirmed on their respective match posters that South African state broadcaster SABC will beam their game live.

PSL Matchday 3 fixtures & TV schedule

Date Time (SA TIME) Match TV Channel Online streaming Sept 11 15:00 Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 11 15:00 TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows Sept 11 17:00 Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 SuperSport TV's Variety 4 channel 209 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 11 17:00 Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch Sept 12 15:00 Royal AM vs Chippa United SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 DStv.com/DStv Now App Sept 12 17:00 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1 DStv.com/DStv Now App

Key PSL matches to look forward to

Two games involving some of the league’s most-followed teams could attract massive interest this weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC

It is Original Soweto Derby time again as Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC resume their rivalry in what is Saturday’s main attraction.

Less than a month after Swallows knocked the Buccaneers out of the MTN8 at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 victory, the two sides clash again.

Interestingly, that match was at Orlando Stadium and the Soweto rivals are back at that venue again as Pirates are seeking revenge while the Dube Birds want to cement their recent dominance over the Buccaneers.

Pirates' August 14 defeat to Swallows led to the departure of Josef Zinnbauer.

Also making this a must-win for Pirates is that they are yet to taste victory in the league this season after recording draws in their matches.

Swallows have registered a win and a draw so far.

Pirates are bidding for a first league title in a decade and they would be keen for their first set of maximum points to keep their championship ambitions on track.

A win for Swallows would be crucial to spurring them to be crowned champions for the first time since 1965.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs

This is arguably the biggest match of the weekend and it will take place at Loftus Versfeld.

Just like Pirates and Swallows who met in the MTN8 quarter-finals, Sundowns and Chiefs also met at the same stage of that competition and are now confronting each other in a league game.

Sundowns knocked Chiefs out of the MTN8 via a dramatic penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

That Chiefs had to come from 2-0 down to secure a draw can give them confidence about their pedigree and they can fancy upsetting the PSL defending champions on Sunday.

Both sides are yet to lose in this league campaign, each having each recorded a win and a draw so far.