How to watch and stream PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

PSG will take on Maccabi Haifa in their fifth 2022-23 Champions League group stage match on Tuesday. Lionel Messi's team is tied on points at the top of Group H alongside Benfica and will be looking to ensure three points and top spot.

Christophe Galtier's team has been in excellent form this season, winning 10 out of their 12 league games so far and remaining unbeaten. The trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - who scored a goal each when these two met last month - have been a menace for defenders and Maccabi Haifa will have an uphill task right from the off.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Maccabi Haifa Date: October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 26) Venue: Parce des Princes

How to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the match is telecast on Univision and TUDN and it is available stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 7 are showing the game between Maccabi Haifa and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. Univision, TUDN Paramount+ UK BT Sport 7 BT Sport website/app India Sony SIX SD & HD SonyLIV

PSG squad and team news

PSG will be glad to welcome Neymar and Sergio Ramos after their suspensions. However, Marco Verratti will serve his one-game ban as he has picked up three yellow cards already in the competition.

Presnel Kimpembe has returned to training following a lengthy spell on the treatment table and could get a few minutes on the pitch. Nuno Mendes and Danio Pereira remain sidelined due to injuries.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma, Navas Defender Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele Midfielders Paredes, Vitinha, R. Sanches, Soler, Ruiz Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike

Maccabi Haifa squad & team news

Suf Podgoreanu, Dolev Haziza and Mahmoud Jaber are unavailable for Maccabi Haifa against PSG due to injuries.

Head coach Barak Bakhar has the rest of the squad at his disposal as he plots another upset in the Champions League away from home.