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Paris Saint-Germain's perfect start to their Champions League title defence is over. Roma held the holders to a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes, leaving Luis Enrique's side second in the league phase, two points behind Real Madrid, after a night on which Gian Piero Gasperini's visitors created the better chances.

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PSG were rattled from the first whistle by Roma's aggressive high press, and the visitors struck inside five minutes when centre-back Mario Hermoso won the ball high up the pitch and finished Matias Soule's cutback. Although PSG held 66 per cent of possession, they struggled to play through the Italians' intensity until Illia Zabarnyi glanced in Senny Mayulu's near-post corner on 31 minutes.

Roma carried the greater threat over the 90 minutes, generating 2.69 xG to PSG's 1.78, and Matvey Safonov had to be sharp to keep the score level early in the second half. Within a minute of Enrique's 59th-minute double change, Achraf Hakimi burst past Wesley to win a penalty that Ousmane Dembele calmly converted. But VAR then penalised Vitinha for handball inside the area, and substitute Donyell Malen levelled from the spot in the 78th minute before Hakimi, Dembele and Fabian Ruiz all went close to a winner late on.

Below, GOAL rates PSG's players from the Parc des Princes...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov (7/10): Could do nothing about Hermoso's finish into an empty net or Malen's penalty, and kept PSG in the contest with some sharp goalkeeping. Dealt well with a bouncing Hermoso strike in the 19th minute, parried Wesley's dangerous 48th-minute cross-shot and produced an outstanding low stop to deny Niccolo Pisilli three minutes later.

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Achraf Hakimi (7/10): Wearing the captain's armband, he led PSG's second-half surge with his pace down the right, bursting past Wesley to draw the 60th-minute penalty that put the hosts ahead. Also teed up Nuno Mendes in the first half, though he will rue dragging a stoppage-time effort from outside the box just wide after a rapid counter.

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Illia Zabarnyi (7/10): Caught out during Roma's fifth-minute opener, but responded with real character. Escaped his marker at the near post to glance Mayulu's 31st-minute corner into the top corner and timed an important sliding tackle in the 54th minute.

Willian Pacho (7/10): Calm in possession as PSG tried to play through Roma's press and dependable in the air, winning every aerial duel he contested and making several important clearances as the visitors kept arriving in the box.

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Nuno Mendes (7/10): PSG's most incisive attacking outlet during the opening hour. Tested Mile Svilar from range in the seventh minute, fired narrowly wide in the 35th and whipped in a superb 55th-minute cross that Joao Neves almost converted before making way in the 59th minute.

Midfield

Joao Neves (6/10): Created PSG's first opening in the third minute by slipping Mayulu into space and came agonisingly close with a 55th-minute diving header. Otherwise found it tough to dictate the tempo against Roma's physical midfield before departing in the 79th minute.

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Vitinha (6/10): PSG's sharpest midfielder for long stretches, recycling possession neatly and creating shooting chances for Mendes, Mayulu and Dembele, while his own blocked 31st-minute effort won the corner for the equaliser. However, his 74th-minute handball blocking Soule's strike proved hugely costly once VAR intervened.

Fabian Ruiz (6/10): Helped keep PSG ticking with tidy link-up play and teed up Mendes' 58th-minute effort, but lacked punch in the final third. Had two rapid-fire chances in the 87th minute to restore the lead, firing one wide and seeing the other blocked.

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Attack

Maghnes Akliouche (6/10): Neat on the ball but rarely threatening across 79 minutes on the right flank. Was caught offside just before the hour mark and managed only a blocked shot from outside the box in the 74th minute before being replaced.

Ferran Torres (5/10): Struggled to impose himself against Roma's aggressive back three, both centrally and after switching to the left with Mayulu in the 13th minute. Just failed to reach Mayulu's third-minute ball across goal and drew a booking for Gianluca Mancini in the 41st minute, but did not register a shot before being replaced in the 59th minute.

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Senny Mayulu (7/10): The brightest spark in PSG's starting front three. Almost set up a third-minute opener for Torres, forced a corner with sharp footwork in the 20th minute and delivered the pinpoint corner for Zabarnyi's equaliser before going off in the 67th minute.

Substitutes & Manager

Ousmane Dembele (8/10): Lifted PSG's attack the moment he came on in the 59th minute. Calmly tucked away the 62nd-minute penalty for his fourth Champions League goal of the season, set up Ruiz in the 87th minute and forced Svilar into a stoppage-time save with his foot before firing another late chance high and wide.

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Warren Zaire-Emery (6/10): Replaced Mendes in the 59th minute to bring fresh legs and composure. Set up Ruiz's blocked strike in the 87th minute but could not fully stem Roma's late counters.

Mika Godts (6/10): Introduced for Mayulu in the 67th minute and looked lively. Won an 80th-minute header that Svilar gathered and showed good awareness to feed Hakimi on the counter for PSG's best stoppage-time opening.

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Lucas Hernandez (6/10): Came on for Neves in the 79th minute to shore up the closing stages and did the simple things well.

Quentin Ndjantou (6/10): Replaced Akliouche in the 79th minute and offered an extra body in attack, though he had little involvement in the frantic finale.

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Luis Enrique (6/10): With Desire Doue sidelined, his decision to start without Dembele backfired early as Roma's ferocious press disrupted PSG's rhythm. His 59th-minute double change swung the momentum, yet conceding 2.69 xG and failing to protect a 2-1 lead at home will frustrate the Spaniard.