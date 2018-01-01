PSG move on from Fabinho & Fabregas in hunt for Rabiot replacement

The Ligue 1 giants are unlikely to sign either the Liverpool midfielder or the Chelsea misfit in the January transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to recruit a midfielder in the January transfer window to replace Adrien Rabiot, but are unlikely to sign either Fabinho or Cesc Fabregas.

Rabiot has decided against extending his contract at Parc des Princes, and will either leave the club in the January transfer window or sit on the bench until the summer, when he will be able to depart on a free transfer.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho only left Ligue 1 in the summer, joining the Reds from Monaco in a £43.7 million deal.

After initially struggling to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans Fabinho has played 90 minutes in Liverpool's last three games, and appears integral to the German manager's plans.

The Brazil international is viewed as unattainable by PSG at the turn of the year, with a loan particularly unlikely.

Fabregas, too, has struggled for game time under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea this season, playing 90 minutes just once, in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Away from that game, the Spain international has played 48 minutes in the Premier League, with most of his game time restricted to the Europa League.

Fabregas would only cost around €8 million, but his salary is prohibitive, while Sarri is open to the possibility of keeping the midfielder.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star has been linked with a number of clubs along with PSG, including Monaco and AC Milan.

A number of similar profile midfielders are being scouted by the capital club, including Everton star Idrissa Gueye, Zenit's Leandro Paredes and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl.

Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure is another potential target, although the Premier League club are unlikely to sanction a sale in the January transfer window given his importance to the club.

Nevertheless, PSG will continue to keep tabs on the player as they look to reinforce their midfield.

Thomas Tuchel's side would also like to purchase a defender to deepen their backline.