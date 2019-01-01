PSG forward Mbappe wins Ligue 1 Player and Young Player of the Year awards

It was yet another glittering night for the France striker, who made history by winning both major awards

striker Kylian Mbappe scooped both major prizes at the UNFP Awards on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who hinted his future may lie away from Paris this summer, collected both the UNFP Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year gongs to cap a fine individual season.

In doing so Mbappe becomes the first player to be named Young Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons. He is also the first player to win both in the same season after succeeding teammate Neymar to the senior prize.

Mbappe was also named in the Team of the Season alongside five of his PSG teammates - Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Neymar.

The forward scored two goals against on Saturday to take his tally to 32 this season – 10 clear of his nearest rival Nicolas Pepe - with one game still to play.

That brace ensures he remains in contention for the European Golden Shoe, though he would need to score four times in PSG’s final game against next weekend to draw level with ’s Lionel Messi.

Though Mbappe’s goals have helped PSG comfortably retain their title for sixth time in seven seasons, the capital side have not quite been as dominant than in recent years.

Thomas Tuchel’s side failed to win the French League Cup for the first time since 2013 when they were beaten by in the quarter-finals in January.

They then lost their grip on the French Cup for the first time since 2014 after a penalty shootout defeat in the final against last month.

It was also another year of failure in the , with a stoppage-time penalty from Marcus Rashford helping to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit and dump PSG out of the last-16.

Other winners on the night include forward Karim Benzema, who was named top overseas Frenchman after scoring 30 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions this season, his best tally since 2012.

boss Christophe Galtier was named Ligue 1 Coach of the Year after guiding Les Dogues to second place and a spot in next season’s Champions League.