PSG distance themselves from hooligans caught up in violent Europa League fan clashes

WHAT HAPPENED? There were some distressing scenes in the stands prior to Nice and Koln's Europa League fixture at the Allianz Rivera. Fan groups clashed prior to the scheduled kick-off time and the game did not start until almost an hour later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Multiple reports claimed that PSG's disbanded fan group 'Supras Auteuil' were involved in the clashes, fighting against the Nice supporters. The French champions have regularly reiterated that members of that particular group are not recognised as supporters of the club and are not permitted to enter the Parc des Princes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the aftermath of the incident in Nice, PSG released a statement distancing themselves once again from the Supras Auteuil group.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement read: "Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest terms the violence committed during the match between OGC Nice and FC Cologne. For more than ten years, Paris Saint-Germain has been one of the clubs most committed to eradicating violence in football stadiums.

"The club would like to point out that the Supras Auteuil group was dissolved by a decree of April 29, 2010, and that its former members are not recognized as supporters of Paris Saint-Germain and are prohibited from entering the Parc des Princes. The club recalls that it only recognizes supporters' organizations that have signed the agreement on the rights and duties of supporters, with which it exchanges throughout the year to guarantee optimal security conditions within its premises and when traveling by the club."

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? With the incident not taking place in PSG's stadium, it is unclear whether they will face subsequent punishment from UEFA. Although, it will be made clear in the coming days and weeks how European football's governing body plan to deal with the violence.