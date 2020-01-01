PSG defender Marquinhos signs new contract until 2024

Marquinhos has committed his future to Paris Saint-Germain after signing a new contract to tie him to the club until 2024.

have handed defender Marquinhos a new four-and-a-half-year contract.

The international has committed to the French champions until 2024, a two-year extension to his current deal.

Marquinhos is the club's vice-captain behind compatriot and fellow centre-back Thiago Silva.

He joined the club from in July 2013 and has helped PSG to five titles over that span.

The club confirmed the extension on Monday, calling him "one of the most successful players in the history of Paris Saint-Germain".

Marquinhos said: "Paris and PSG have every argument for me to stay here and extend my contract.

"It's an ambitious club that still wants to do great things, making football and club history.

"Then there's the city side, the family side. My family is really very, very good here.



"I really feel at home here, I've got everything I need right here, and so that's why the choice is quick.

"This is the seventh season. Six-and-a-half years since I signed, I look back and see how much PSG and I have accomplished.

"We've done great things. I think it's really a very special club. We just have to keep living this beautiful story together."

Marquinhos, who has also won four Coupe de trophies and five Coupe de la Ligue medals, has racked up 270 appearances for PSG, chipping in with 20 goals and providing seven assists.

With defensive partner Silva having turned 35 at the end of the season, it has been suggested that Marquinhos could replace him as club captain.

PSG signed midfielder Marco Verratti to a new long-term deal in October and are in negotiations with attacking star Kylian Mbappe as they bid to tie down the core of their team.

With a five-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, PSG are once again dreaming of glory having come up well short in recent years.

Getting key players tied down to long-term contracts will be a boost for the club as they continue to build towards that aim under Thomas Tuchel.

They will face Tuchel's former side, , in the Champions League last 16.