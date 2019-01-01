Promoted Sabah appoint Indonesian Kurniawan as head coach

Sabah have appointed Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto as former head coach Jelius Ating's replacement ahead of their return to Malaysia's top tier.

Newly-promoted Sabah on Friday have finalised the appointment of Indonesia U-22 assistant head coach and former Indonesia international Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto as its head coach for the 2020 season.

Although no official announcement has been made by the club on its social media at the time this story was published, Kurniawan has posted a number of photos from the contract signing ceremony on his Instagram account.

"All praise to Allah for giving me the blessing, the strength, the chance for me as today I am officially appointed as a head coach for Sabah FA. Thank you to SAFA (Sabah) for this opportunity and God willing I will do my very best, as this is anew challenge for me in the Malaysia .

"Please pray for my success. May Sabah succeed always," he wrote in the post.

In 2020 the Rhinos will be making their first Super League appearance since 2012, having won promotion to the top tier as 2019 Premier League champions.

Unfortunately for them, the success neccessitated the need for the same man who guided them to promotion to be replaced, which was why the Indonesian was appointed.

Former ead coach and former player Jelius Ating, who had led the Rhinos since 2017, could not continue leading the outfit in the Super League as he does not have the required AFC pro coaching license. It is believed that Jelius has stayed on as an assistant coach.

The 43-year old Kurniawan meanwhile has had stints as assistant coach with the Indonesia senior team, as well as the U-22 side. He very recently helped them win the Southeast Asian Games silver medal in Manila, .

Sabah had also earlier hired another Indonesian, Sofie Imam Faizal as its physical trainer. Sofie however retains his post at Indonesia U-19, and may return to help the junior national team.

