Chivita Match Preview: Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

The Red Devils begin their Champions League campaign with a tough assignment against last season’s defeated finalists

begin their group-stage campaign with an away clash against , who were defeated finalists in last year’s competition.

Eighteen months ago, these two sides appeared to be going in different directions, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer—in one of his early games in charge of United—masterminded a remarkable comeback against the French giants.

While United finished the 2019-20 strongly during Project Restart, there have been some unconvincing performances so far this term, and they’ll be desperate to assert themselves against the French heavyweights.

More teams

PSG, for their part, are on a five-game winning streak, and will hope to begin their Group H campaign with all three points.

With and still to come in the group, both of these two will realise the importance of a strong start.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: The form guide

PSG began the season with a disastrous 1-0 home defeat by long-term rivals Olympique de , in a match overshadowed by a mass brawl and three red cards for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It’s fair to say that they’ve bounced back strongly since then, however, with five consecutive top flight victories.

Most worryingly for United, perhaps, they’ve scored 16 goals during that period, conceding just once—in a 6-1 rout of Angers.

United have already come unstuck this term, notably falling 3-1 to in their opener, and later being on the wrong side of a 6-1 scoreline of their own—this time against Hotspur.

After falling behind against on Saturday, however, there were concerns that they were set for another poor result, but quality shone through and they ran out 4-1 winners following a late rally.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: The team news

Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire have not been named in the United squad, with the former missing out on the chance to play against his former club on his Red Devils debut.

Mason Greenwood is also understood to be absent, due to injury, while youngster Facundo Pellistri has been included in the travelling party.

Should the £9 million new boy feature, it would be his first appearance in a United shirt.

PSG will be without Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti for the bout, with both absent due to injury.

However, Julian Draxler and Marquinhos are set to return for PSG, which represents a major boost for Tuchel’s side.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: Key facts & stats

The Round of 16 meeting between the two clubs in the 2018-19 season was the only previous showing between these two, and on that occasion, United had the last laugh.

Following a 2-0 victory for Paris in the first leg, Marcus Rashford’s 90th-minute penalty secured a 3-1 triumph for United at the Parc des Princes, sending Solskjaer’s side through to the quarter-finals.

Worryingly for United, PSG have a superb record at home in the Champions League, losing just seven of their 53 UCL games in the French capital.

United must improve their record against French sides in the UCL group stage, having failed to win any but one of their six group stage games played in the Hexagon. That fixture was a meeting with in March 2000.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United: Prediction

United will be buoyed after the comeback victory over Newcastle United, as the Red Devils ultimately responded strongly after early jitters.

Article continues below

It was a reminder of the quality United possess going forward, and if Solskjaer’s side can turn on this quality again, then PSG may well find themselves in trouble.

However, the French giants will be confident of going the distance in the UCL this term after their experience of reaching the final last time around, and the prospect of taking a major scalp will motivate the reigning champions.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Manchester United