President Buhari and Kanu praise Super Falcons after first win at the Women’s World Cup

The Super Falcons dominated their Asian counterparts to grab a crucial result in Grenoble as they kept their knockout hopes alive

President Muhammadu Buhari and ex- international Nwankwo Kanu have applauded the Super Falcons for their 2-0 victory over on Wednesday.

A goal in each half of the game at the Stade des Alpes sealed Nigeria's first win at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Kim Do-yeon's own goal opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Asisat Oshoala rounded Korea goalkeeper for the second goal in the 75th minute.

The triumph moved Nigeria to third on the Group A table, levelled on points with second-placed Norway, with three points from two games.

President Buhari rejoiced with Thomas Dennerby’s ladies for their ‘well deserved’ result on a day the country celebrated its democracy.

"I’m pleased I was able to watch the Super Falcons match against South Korea, after the Democracy Day Lunch," Buhari tweeted.

"Congratulations to the Team and Coaching Crew. A well-deserved win on a very special day for Nigeria. We are all proud of your victory."

The Super Falcons will face for their last group game on June 17 and Kanu has charged them to ‘do it again’ in .

"Congratulations Super Falcons and you can do it again," Kanu tweeted.

"Keep it going, we are praying and supporting you all. Well done."