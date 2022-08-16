Premier League: The top 100 funniest African fantasy football team names

Excitement is building for fantasy football fans following the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.
The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is undeniably the most popular and offers users the chance to battle it out with their friends and rivals across the globe.
As teams continue to jostle for big prizes in England, GOAL have complied the 100 funniest African fantasy football team names (family-friendly).
Do have a quick read of these and you'll have your fantasy football side sorted in no time!
100. Wótí Màgbór FC
99. Trabaye FC
98. Iron Man Squad
97. Ozonzy FC
96. Daa Gee
95. Deaf and Dumb
94. Bam Bam
93. Mojo United
92. The Wizard of Ozil
91. Touch Matip & Chilwell
90. Agbado Place Holder
89. Dagbada FC
88. 10Hag FC
87. Ekwensu na Alusi
86. Zola FC
85. The Singularities
84. Yoa FC
83. Ji Masun
82. Vawulence XI
81. Unprotected Cesc
80. Benzo FC
79. Don't Try Me
78. Shuga Ree Eleven SC
77. Book Worm
76. Asakaa Boys
75. 12k FC
74. Most of the Gabis
73. Big Steppers
72. Things Are Happening
71. Ye
70. Ashawo FC
69. Kwabena Ebo Ne Ba Ac
68. Tactical HaganXavi
67. John Mikel Slowbi
66. I'm Terrible
65. Cashout
64. If Ebi Easy Do Am FC
63. Holy Sperm
62. Merseyside Red
61. Wakanda Forever
60. Willy Willy
59. Ten shades of Hag
58. Arsenali to Champe
57. Barz Munchen
56. Cityzen
55. Team Thrashers
54. Sickle FC
53. Knowing me, knowing you, Zaha
52. Thanks For Haskins
51. Time For Salah
50. Raja Casablanca
49. Stars Until The End
48. Varchester United
47. HT/FT
46. Won Lule
45. Satan’s Barnacles
44. Kunlepong
43. The Second Cuming
42. Hot shot Harrys
41. Obi-Won Iwobi
40. FC Maximum 20 Charac
39. I’m Only Human
38. Whooligan Republic
37. OmoAwo FC
36. Om Klopp
35. Wotowoto FC
34. Fijabi FC
33. Lobentos FC
32. Queenwesco
31. FC Kolaq Alagbo
30. Weskari FC
29. Chimes of Freedom FC
28. Wendeweri
27. Shanawole FC
26. Quagmire United
25. Ololade Mi Asake
24. DsilentG FC
23. Dem No Rate Us
22. AFC Mozart
21. Mr Beans
20. Obodhogho United
19. Not Arsenal
18. Paris Giwa
17. Ofe Ni Dido Obinrin
16. VfB Milado
15. Muleya Arsenal ZM
14. Scorched Earth
13. Emi Lokan United
12. Raccacoonie Rangers
11. Salah Till I Die
10. Bayern Never Lossing
