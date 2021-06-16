Premier League opening day: Mouthwatering African showdowns to watch

Following the release of the English elite division fixtures, African stars have learnt their fate in week one of the new season

Nigeria internationals Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi will get their 2021-22 Premier League season underway on August 14 with Leicester City welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to the King Power Stadium.

After narrowly missing out of a Champions League place last term, Brendan Rodgers’ men would be aiming to commence the new term on a winning note.



However, they must negotiate their way past the Molineux Stadium giants that parade Cote d’Ivoire’s Willy Boly and Morocco international Romain Saiss.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will visit newly-promoted side Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Parading Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Guinea’s Naby Keita, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, and Cameroon’s Joel Matip, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be aiming to pick up all points at stake against the Canaries, who boast of Republic of Ireland star of Nigerian origin Andrew Omobamidele.

A mouth-watering clash between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge will see Senegal international Edouard Mendy square up against Cote d’Ivoire forward Wilfried Zaha, Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate and the Ghana duo of Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.

At the Etihad Stadium, Riyad Mahrez’s Manchester City will begin their title defence against Tottenham Hotspur.



After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, anything short of a bright start for Spurs could send a wrong signal to fans of the London-based side.



To achieve a positive result, the yet to be named manager could be counting on Ivorian star Serge Aurier and England youth international of Congolese background, Japhet Tanganga.

Managerless Everton have a clash with Southampton to prepare for, and Nigeria international Alex Iwobi, Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin and DR Congo prospect Niels Nkounkou would relish the prospect of facing Mali's Moussa Djenepo, Ghana's Mohammed Salisu and Gabon international Mario Lemina.

William Troost-Ekong’s dream of featuring in the English elite division will become a reality when the Hornets welcome Aston Villa to Vicarage Road.

Apart from the centre-back, manager Xisco Munoz would be counting on his compatriots Tom Dele-Bashiru and Isaac Success alongside Morocco’s Adam Masina, Ghana prospect Kwadwo Baah and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr to silence the Claret and Blue Army, who have Zimbabwe's Marvelous Nakamba, Egypt's Trezeguet, Burkina Faso star Bertrand Traore and Anglo-Nigerian midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka in their ranks.



Lastly, the trio of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah are expected to feature when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal try Brentford for size.

The Bees have Tariqe Fosu (Ghana) and Julian Jeanvier (Guinea) in their squad.