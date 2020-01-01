Premier League giants prepare for final day deciders

There’s plenty to be decided on the final day of the English top flight campaign, where Man United and Chelsea are gunning for the Champions League

It’s been another breathtaking campaign in the Premier League, and the 2019-20 season will live long in the memory, but the top flight is still to reach its conclusion on Sunday, where much will be decided in the final round of fixtures.

’s title triumph may have been wrapped up some time ago, but there’s still qualification to be decided, and one of three relegation candidates will be able to save themselves from the drop.

Heading into the final day, only the champions and have confirmed their berths in the Champions League for next season, and two out of , and will join them in Europe’s premier club competition next term.

United, on 63 points and with a +28 goal difference, are in pole position.

They are away at Leicester and, regardless of the result in Chelsea’s game, will advance if they avoid defeat against the Foxes.

A week or two ago, United would be overwhelming favourites; they were the in-form team in the division, had Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood firing on all cylinders, and appeared capable of outclassing any team in the division.

However, in recent fixtures, vulnerabilities have appeared.

They were denied all three points at the death against , outclassed in their semi-final defeat by Chelsea, and struggled to down on Wednesday.

Indeed, the Hammers were the better side for much of the contest, and fully deserved their opener when Paul Pogba handled in the box and Michail Antonio converted the subsequent penalty.

United are looking leggy and jaded at just the wrong time, and the defensive lapses of Harry Maguire and, notably, David de Gea, will give the Foxes hope of a home victory.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have also come in for criticism of late; they’ve lost their grip on third, and then fourth, and are fifth heading into the final day.

Leicester have lost two of their last three, collapsing against both Bournemouth and Hotspur, and appear devoid of cohesion and defensive security.

Nonetheless, they still know how to win games—witness recent victories against and —and may be quietly confident of upsetting the Red Devils at the death.

SuperSport Fixtures

Thursday 23 July – vs

Thursday 23 July – vs

Friday 24 July – vs

Saturday 25 July – vs Milan

Saturday 25 July – vs

Sunday 26 July – vs

Sunday 26 July – Chelsea vs

Sunday 26 July – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Sunday 26 July – Leicester vs Manchester United

Sunday 26 July – Manchester City vs Norwich

Sunday 26 July – Newcastle vs Liverpool

Regardless of the result at the King Power Stadium, Chelsea will finish inside the top four with a point, and the only scenario in which Frank Lampard’s side would miss out on the top four is if they are defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester take all three points from United.

It’s a strong position, particularly considering Chelsea are at home, but they too have shown worrying failings in recent weeks.

On Wednesday evening, they conceded five as they were outgunned by champions Liverpool, and while there’s genuine quality going forward, Chelsea’s defence appears in dire need of an overhaul.

While they impressed against United in the FA Cup, Chelsea’s backline—which conceded three goals in defeats by West Ham and Sheffield United—risks being exposed by Wolves’ attackers.

The Old Gold are on a three-match unbeaten streak, and while their own Champions League hopes were extinguished by back-to-back defeats by Arsenal and the Blades, they’re bubbling with quality and confidence.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are comfortably capable of exploiting the holes in Chelsea’s defence, but will it be enough to deny the Blues Champions League qualification?

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, Arsenal host Watford, Tottenham Hotspur are away at struggling Crystal Palace, while Manchester City and Liverpool meet and respectively, with all matches live on SuperSport.

There’s also action this week, with the top four all in action.

League leaders Juventus returned to winning ways on Monday, ending a three-game run without a victory by dispatching Lazio as their miserable streak continues, and are on the brink of yet another title.

Once touted as the side most likely to compete with the Old Lady for the title, Lazio have endured a disappointing run, taking just one point from their last five matches.

Juve are away at Udinese on Thursday, and can clinch the title with a win, while Lazio host Cagliari…will this be the match when they finally get all three points?

Three more points for Maurizio Sarri's side would take them out of the reach of Atalanta due to a superior head-to-head record, and would mean they secure a record-extending ninth Italian title with three games to spare.

On Friday, Champions League contenders Atalanta will face a stern test of their ambitions when they travel away to AC Milan.

UCL qualification is beyond the Rossoneri, but they’re ending the season strongly, and will be keen to secure a statement victory against a free-flowing Atalanta side who have not lost since late January.

Stefano Pioli was recently rewarded with a two-year contract for his side’s excellent form, but can Milan take another big step in their recent renaissance on Friday?

Atalanta, who have an eye-catching 95 goals in their 35 league outings to date, will surely be desperate to hit a century of top flight strikes before the season is out.