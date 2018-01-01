Live Scores
Premier Cool Trivia: Who is Manchester City’s most expensive sale?

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Apart from their exploit in English football as three-time Premier League winners and five-time FA Cup triumphs, Manchester City are famed for making expensive signings.

The Citizens have been transformed into a global heavyweight since the arrival of Sheikh Mansour, with big-money being pumped into a squad.

In January 2018, Algeria's Riyad Mahrez became the club-record signing at £60 million, but who is the club’s most elaborate sale?

It will come as a surprise to many that the player who holds that record is Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho, who failed to tie down a regular place at the Etihad Stadium was shipped out to Leicester City in a £25 million deal.

The Super Eagles forward scored four goals in 20 appearances but fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola.

The record was previously held by Spaniard Alvaro Negredo who was sold to Valencia for £24 million in 2015.

