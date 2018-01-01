Premier Cool Trivia: Manchester City – Know your club

Manchester City won their second English Premier League title after spanking West Ham United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals from Samir Nasir and Vincent Kompany were all the Citizen needed to beat Liverpool to the title.

Going into the game, Manuel Pellegrini’s men needed a point to seal victory ahead of second-place Liverpool who defeated Newcastle United 2-1.

The result meant that City emerged as champions with 86 points – two points ahead of the Reds.

For cross-city rivals Manchester United, they endured a torrid season to place seventh, and in the process missed out of a place in the Champions League and Europa League.

Manchester City scored 102 goals for and conceded 37 times with a goal difference of +65, while the Red Devils hit target 64 times, were punished 43 times and the goal difference was +21.

So, the answer to our teaser is 44, Manchester City’s goal difference (65) minus that of United (21).