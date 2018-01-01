Premier Cool: Manchester City - Know Your Trivia

Goal brings to you some interesting facts on reigning English Premier League champions, Manchester City

Manchester City was founded in 1880 as St. Mark’s and are based in Manchester, England with Pep Guardiola their current manager.

The have three nicknames namely the Citizens, Sky Blues and City and their home ground is called the Etihad Stadium.

The club has won five league titles, five FA Cups, five League Cups, five FA Community Shields, and one European Cup Winners' Cup.

City entered the Football League in 1899, and won their first major honour with the FA Cup in 1904. They had a period of success in the late 1960s, winning the League, FA Cup and League Cup under the management of Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison.

Their revenue was the fifth highest of a football club in the world in the 2017–18 season at €527.7 million. In 2018, Forbes estimated the club was the fifth most valuable in the world at $2.47 billion.